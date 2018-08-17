× IndyCar Race Weekend at Pocono Raceway

POCONO RACEWAY — It’s a sure sign summer is coming to an end in the Poconos — the final race weekend at Pocono Raceway.

The ABC Supply 500 IndyCar race is set to take place on Sunday, though some fans came early to the track near Long Pond.

“Oh, we came up to see the IndyCar. First time I’ve ever seen them and we are going to give it a whirl and see what it’s like,” said Ron Mawson of Dupont.

“We’ve been to races all over the country and we enjoy coming up,” said Barry Hull of New Jersey. “It’s family fun and we have a blast every time we come up.”

Hull and his son Spencer from New Jersey have been to every IndyCar race held here at the Tricky Triangle. Rain or shine, it’s a tradition to pitch their tents and spent the entire weekend in the Poconos.

Spencer hopes for sunny skies all weekend long though says he and his dad are prepared.

“We’ve got lots and lots of tent. I’m hoping the weather holds up because we are probably not leaving.”

Some Indy first-timers say they are excited to see the difference between this race and the other summer races that have taken place here at the track.

A group from Dupont in Luzerne County came to both NASCAR races earlier this summer, but this is the first time they are catching an IndyCar race.

Ron Mawson says he can already see some differences with the infield crowd.

“Right now, it seems like there’s not as many people, but hopefully, it’s still as good of a time,” Ron said.

“You can see the whole track from here right now. It’s cool and we like it,” Ann Marie Mawson added.

The ABC Supply 500 IndyCar race is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 2 p.m.