Husband Facing Homicide Charges After Wife Found Dead in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- A man is facing homicide charges after police say he killed his wife in Lycoming County.

According to police, Edward Heck killed his wife, Sonya Heck, at their home in Williamsport.

Police say Emily Rowe, Sonya's daughter, received an unusual text message from her step-father, Edward, on Thursday.

Rowe was not concerned until she received a phone call from her mother's employer on Friday saying she never showed up for work.

Officials say Rowe then went to check on her mother and found her body.

Williamsport police then worked with police in Indiana to take Edward Heck into custody.

Heck will be extradited back to Pennsylvania where he will face homicide charges.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.