Cotton Candy Man Brightens Rainy Day at Little League

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- A concession stand worker at the Little League World Series is hoping his dance moves can help brighten up some dreary weather in South Williamsport.

It can be easy to find a bit of sunshine in the rain, that is, if you're looking for it.

Charlie Brown had no trouble dancing through a rain shower at the Little League World Series complex in South Williamsport

Brown is a concession stand worker and he sells cotton candy.

Brown tells Newswatch 16 he doesn't just break out the dance moves to help sell candy during the games.

"I like to dance, make them happy," he said.

"It's not just us; everyone looks forward to seeing him," said Dave Brooks from Kutztown.

Brown says he hasn't always been this outgoing. Decades ago after getting out of prison, he turned his life around.

Now spends his time dancing through it.

"When I wake up in the morning, I say my prayers, I read my bible. That's what helps me through the day and I just want to share that," Brown said. "I love the people that's why I do it."

Brown says he will be working until the final game of the Little League World Series.

