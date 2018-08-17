Collecting Supplies for Flood Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINERSVILLE, Pa. -- Help is on the way for flood victims in Schuylkill County.

The borough of Minersville is holding a collection drive for flood victims Friday at Minersville Fire and Rescue building.

Officials are asking for donations of bleach, cleaning supplies, canned food items, and clothing of all sizes.

The borough is working with the Red Cross to make sure those items get to the flood victims in Port Carbon, Tremont, and other areas of Schuylkill County.

Donations can be dropped off through 7 p.m. Friday at the fire department in Minersville.