Montrose Twins Brennan and Madison Gihool prepare for their final season of HS Soccer. Brennan plays on defense, while Madison is a forward. A dozen plus years of practice has the Twins Terrors ready for Montrose on the pitch this season.
Brennan and Madison Gilhool Montrose soccer
-
Lackawanna League soccer preview
-
Rising Waters in Northern Tier
-
Holy Redeemer Rolls to District Softball Title
-
Susquehanna County Celebrates the Fourth of July
-
Strummin’ in Susquehanna County, Library to Start Loaning Out Guitars
-
-
At Last, a Chance to Cut the Grass
-
Joe Mauer makes a rehab stint at PNC Field
-
George Tinsley and Leo O’Boyle two sports stars
-
Jackman Golf Tournament
-
Crosscutters Season Opener Preview
-
-
Concession Stand Fire Knocks Out Ball Field Lights
-
Sign Points to Hidden Susquehanna County Gems
-
A Second Shot At Life