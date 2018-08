Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- The dreary weather didn't keep folks away from the Dunmore Summer Festival on Friday night.

The festival, held at Sherwood Park, raises money for the Sherwood Youth Association.

The association aims to keep kids playing in a safe and enjoyable environment.

People braved the rain to enjoy food, beer, games and basket raffles.

The festival runs through Saturday in Lackawanna County.