Beltzville State Park Beach Closed

BELTZVILLE STATE PARK — The beach is closed at a state park in Carbon County.

State officials banned swimming at Beltzville State Park near Lehighton Friday because of high bacteria levels in a water sample from August 15.

Park officials say it will remain closed until the levels return to normal.

Other activities at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County remain open.

