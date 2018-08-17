Beltzville State Park Beach Closed
BELTZVILLE STATE PARK — The beach is closed at a state park in Carbon County.
State officials banned swimming at Beltzville State Park near Lehighton Friday because of high bacteria levels in a water sample from August 15.
Park officials say it will remain closed until the levels return to normal.
Other activities at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County remain open.
40.865099 -75.627268
