Argument Over Aretha Franklin Leads to Virginia Shooting, Witnesses Say

Posted 7:43 am, August 17, 2018, by , Updated at 07:42AM, August 17, 2018

SUFFOLK, Va. -- An argument over Aretha Franklin led to a shooting in Virginia.

Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim Thursday morning around 10:45 a.m.

Police said the shooting that happened in the 300 block of East Washington Street in Suffolk, Virginia, started with an argument.

News 3 WTKR spoke to a witness who said he heard the two people in the argument were fighting over whether or not Halle Berry played Aretha Franklin in a movie.

Police said the fight turned physical and then one of the subjects produced a firearm, shooting the other man at least once.

Both men got emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire and Rescue personnel before being transported to local hospitals for further treatment.

Police said the gunshot victim is considered to be in serious condition.

Franklin had previously wanted Berry to play her in an upcoming biopic, but Berry claimed she couldn't sing and wouldn't do the role justice, according to E News. Instead, Jennifer Hudson was tapped to play the Queen of Soul in the film.

The investigation is ongoing.

