× After 28 Years, JJ Bridjes Closing Its Doors

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Families, friends and long-time customers packed into JJ Bridjes as this was their way of giving the restaurant near Clarks Summit a heartfelt send-off.

The restaurant is closing its doors after serving the community for 28 years.

“I’m very sad, I’m very sad. This is a staple. We come here at least once or twice a week,” said one customer.

“It is very sad, it is sad. It was a nice place to come and listen to the bands and we’re going to miss it,” said Joanne Pocoro.

The owner opened JJ Bridjes in 1990 and says after nearly 30 years, it’s time to hang up his hat.

Employees Sandy Biggar and Paul Lewis have pretty much worked here since it opened.

They say they’ve had a good run here at the restaurant but say its bittersweet.

“Ton of people came in this week and showed us a lot of love and it’s a great feeling, you know?” said Biggar.

“The people, the employees, the coworkers, the customers, everybody was just amazing and made it one big family,” said Lewis.

The restaurant is up for sale and has been for a while but so far, no takers.

“I hope something else comes here, I don’t know what it would be like without a restaurant here,” said Claude Welcome.

As for Biggar and Lewis, when they leave, they’re taking nearly 3 decades of memories with them.

“I really wasn’t emotional until today and it’s going to be rough walking out. I’ll probably have a good cry for myself but change is good, you got to move on. We’ve met a lot of good people here over the years,” said Biggar.

Biggar got a job at another establishment in Clarks Summit.

Lewis has an interview at another restaurant, also in Clarks Summit.