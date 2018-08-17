16 To The Rescue: Queen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Queen is a 1-and-a-half-year-old mixed breed with One Life to Live Rescue in the Scranton area.

The rescue guesses she's a boxer, bully, Akita mix, but can't be sure without a DNA test.

"Very loving, affectionate, just wants to cuddle and kiss and be petted, be on you and love you," Carlena Welby said.

Queen is good with kids but will need a home with older children because she can get excited at times and may jump up on you.

"She is good with everyone she meets, other dogs. She likes everyone other than cats."

This lady would thrive with an active family, one that loves the outdoors.

"If you're expecting a couch potato, someone who will sit there with you all the time, she's not that kind of dog. You need to be an active person and enjoy going out and she'll go wherever you go."

Queen is big on dog toys but her foster mom recommends leaving certain household things out of sight.

"I'd keep shoes, pillows, and blankets away from her. She thinks they're all toys," Welby said. "(She) just wants to be with you, wants to do everything with you and spend as much time with you as possible."

If you are interested in adopting Queen, contact One Life to Live Rescue

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com