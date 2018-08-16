Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Talkback 16: Flooding, Sex Abuse in the Catholic Church

Posted 6:39 pm, August 16, 2018, by , Updated at 03:53PM, August 16, 2018

Once again two topics dominate Talkback 16; the flash flooding and the Attorney General's report on sex abuse in the Catholic Church.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s