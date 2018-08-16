Super 16 Team #13: Wyoming Area

After going under .500 last season, Wyoming Area hopes to turn close losses into a momentum of wins. Quarterback Dominic Deluca returns for his Junior season and big Sam Soloman comes over from Wyoming Valley West to provide a physical forces on both sides of the ball. The Warriors drop down in the division, so the schedule should be easier, the wins should be coming and a District Two Title is reasonable.
