Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Super 16 Team #13: Wyoming Area

Posted 3:02 pm, August 16, 2018, by

After going under .500 last season, Wyoming Area hopes to turn close losses into a momentum of wins.  Quarterback Dominic Deluca returns for his Junior season and big Sam Soloman comes over from Wyoming Valley West to provide a physical forces on both sides of the ball.  The Warriors drop down in the division, so the schedule should be easier, the wins should be coming and a District Two Title is reasonable.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s