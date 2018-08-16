Super 16 Team #12: Jim Thorpe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jim Thorpe went 10-2 last season, losing to Lehighton twice the second time to end their season. The Olympians return 8 starters on offense, and 9 more on defense, but have to replace RB Justin St. Hill and settle on a starting Quarterback. 10 wins, once again sounds right for the Olympians our #12 team in the pre-season.