Super 16 Team #12: Jim Thorpe

Posted 6:46 pm, August 16, 2018, by

Jim Thorpe went 10-2 last season, losing to Lehighton twice the second time to end their season.  The Olympians return 8 starters on offense, and 9 more on defense, but have to replace RB Justin St. Hill and settle on a starting Quarterback.  10 wins, once again sounds right for the Olympians our #12 team in the pre-season.

