× ‘Start all over again’ – Susquehanna County Drying Out

HALLSTEAD, Pa. — With his basement drying out and sun in the sky, William Moser thought it would be a good day to clear out the ditch in his yard in Hallstead. He removed weeds that blocked the drain outside his house in Susquehanna County.

“If I didn’t have that ditch that you see here to my left, then I wouldn’t be here. That house would not be here. That ditch takes so much water,” said Moser.

Bryan Whitbeck showed Newswatch 16 just how high flood water got into his basement. His backyard looked like a swamp after the Salt Lick Creek spilled over.

“Finish cleaning up and letting everything dry out and start all over again, rebuild,” Whitbeck said.

At Hilltop Berry Farm, the rain did not impact the crop as much as it did the customers who would be coming to pick the blueberries. Rows and rows full of blueberries could be seen with few pickers at the farm near New Milford.

“A lot of people kind of assume that we have had so much rain that they have fallen off the bush or ends the season early,” Rachel Osborne said. “But we are still in the prime pick of the season and there are still plenty of blueberries to pick.”

Marco Fiorito and his family, who are visiting from Colorado, took advantage of the break in bad weather picking and eating every blueberry in sight.

“The amount of blueberries, the bushes themselves, and the blueberry themselves, it’s incredible. So come out and pick them, otherwise they get wasted,” Fiorito advised.

People living in the northern tier are hoping there is more sun in the forecast but are still bracing for even more rain.