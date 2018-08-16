Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Power to Save: Lighting the Way

Posted 6:35 pm, August 16, 2018, by , Updated at 06:31PM, August 16, 2018

PITTSTON, Pa. -- Drivers will soon see the light on a heavily traveled bridge in Luzerne County.

The lighting upgrades are planned for next week on the Water Street Bridge connection Pittston and West Pittston.

Planners are showing the power to save by using high efficiency LED fixtures.

People Newswatch 16 spoke with welcome the upgrade.

"I know it's an old bridge, so if they need to repair the lighting then that's what they have to do," said Denise Hart.

PPL is leasing the lights to Luzerne County.

PPL crews will be the ones installing the new lights on Tuesday and Wednesday on the Water Street Bridge.

