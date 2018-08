× Police Investigating Lackawanna County Home Invasion

CLARKS GREEN, Pa. — It was a scary situation for an elderly woman and her daughter in Lackawanna County.

Police say a man broke into their home in Clarks Green after 11 p.m. Wednesday while they were sleeping.

The daughter went downstairs and yelled, “get out.

As she was calling 911, the man broke through a window to leave.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clarks Summit police at 570-587-3026.