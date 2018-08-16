Opening Ceremonies Mark Start of Little League World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- It is time once again for the Little League World Series in South Williamsport.

Opening ceremonies took place Thursday morning at Volunteer Stadium. All 16 teams got the chance to walk onto the field for the first time as a team.

The kids carry their state or country flags showing off where they come from.

There are eight teams from the United States and eight international teams -- all competing to see who the best Little League team in the world is.

There are ten jam-packed days of baseball ahead of us. Many of the players tell Newswatch 16 it is their dream to play on these fields in South Williamsport.

"It's unreal, it's a blast," said Chase Mazey of the Great Lakes team. "The teams, everyone, interactions with everyone, the rec room and cafeteria, it's been a blast so far with everyone."

Four games are scheduled for Thursday. The first game is between Asia Pacific and Caribbean at 1 p.m. at Volunteer Stadium.

