Old Jail for Sale in Carbon County

JIM THORPE, Pa. — The current owners of the old Carbon County Jail in Jim Thorpe are looking to pass on their business to someone else.

There’s lots to see and do in downtown Jim Thorpe.

Kate Davis from Clarks Summit spent the day in the borough checking out all the museums and made a stop at the former Carbon County Jail for a tour.

“Just took a day trip and went to hang out in Jim Thorpe. We’ve never been here before so we wanted to check it out,” said Davis.

Made famous years ago as the site of the hanging of Irish coal miners known as the “Molly Maguires,” thousands of tourists come to take the jail museum tour every year.

But this year, the place is up for sale.

The owners bought the building back in the 1990s when it was still a functioning jail.

After the prisoners left, the McBridge family turned it into a tourist attraction, but say now it’s time to pass the torch.

“It’s a nice business and a good business but it’s a business and businesses take time and we simply don’t have the time nor the energy anymore,” said owner Betty Lou McBride.

The price tag on the jail is a whopping $749,000.

McBride says there has been interest, but no buyers yet.

People who have taken the tour think this is a great tourist attraction for downtown Jim Thorpe and they would hate to see it close so they do hope someone new comes to take it over.

“I want it to stick around because I wanted to come here my whole life and so I took a day trip here and I want my kids to see it too,” said Davis.

“As a historic landmark, I would think that the community would take it over and preserve it for their history,” said Mary Ellen Bednar, New Jersey.

The Old Jail Museum tour runs daily through Labor Day and then only on weekends through October.