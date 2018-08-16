Mold Found in Elementary School in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Mold is never a problem school districts want to deal with, especially just weeks before students head back to class.

But the issue was found last Thursday at Chipperfield Elementary School near Stroudsburg.

"I don't want to worry that the kids might get sick or anything like that but it's good that they are taking care of the problem now," said Jamila Bullock.

Stroudsburg Area School District officials believe the wet weather is to blame.

Superintendent Cosmas Curry says the district is taking the find seriously, though the problem is not something parents should be alarmed about.

Curry says all eight classrooms have been cleaned and they are waiting for the results of an air studies test.

"We are handling it and we are ahead of it," Curry said. "I am confident with what we have done and I am confident in our staff and the fact that it has been resolved. We just need some numbers from the air quality test and then find out through the environmental companies what we can do as a further precaution to assure parents that this is a serious matter, we are taking it seriously, and we are addressing it timely and correctly."

The superintendent says this elementary school has had a mold problem in the past, but it was only one room and quickly fixed. Now with more rooms affected, he says it's very important to find a more permanent solution."

"What can we do to permanently solve this problem, so we don't have to deal with it on an annual basis. It's a large school and a large investment from the community's perspective and we just want to do what is right," Curry added.

"It doesn't concern me," said Tabitha Vanvorrhis. "I mean it's not a surprise because it can happen anywhere. I just hope they stay on top of it, so the kids don't get sick."

The superintendent says this issue will not delay the start of school.

Classes are scheduled to begin on Monday, August 27.