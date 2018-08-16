Man Who Bit Woman’s Face Sentenced to Prison

Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Posted 3:28 pm, August 16, 2018, by , Updated at 03:56PM, August 16, 2018

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man who bit a woman’s face and threatened to kill her will spend years in prison

Leo Gardner of Stroudsburg was sentenced Thursday in Monroe County Court to 12 and a half to 25 years in state prison.

Gardner was found guilty in June of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Police say Gardner attacked the woman last year as they were driving to a friend’s house in the Poconos.

The woman told police that Gardner stopped the vehicle and attacked her, dragged her out of the vehicle, bit her face and put his thumbs in her eyes. Gardner repeatedly said he was going to kill her.

The woman called for help and two men came to her aid.

