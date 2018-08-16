LCCC Opens New Campus in Pittston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON, Pa. -- Luzerne County Community College just unveiled its newest campus.

This one is in downtown Pittston. The college hosted a ribbon cutting.

"The size of this building is just tremendous," LCCC student Justin Glidden said. "I think it will be great for student who go here in the future. It will be very beneficial for them."

The Pittston Campus expects to serve about 200 students. Current students are excited about the new facility.

"It's very important because it's going to inspire children to go on to secondary education so that they can make something more of their lives," LCCC student Jody Hahn said.

The new campus was built inside an old bank. It has 12 classrooms.

LCCC President Thomas Leary said the plan to build the college in Pittston has been in the works for about three years.

"Pittston is the last city in Luzerne County where we did not have a presence," LCCC President Thomas Leary said. "So, the college now has a presence in the three major cities in Luzerne County."

His hope is that the campus will attract new students.

"Primarily the accessibility," Leary said. "To be able to get to the campus in a short timeline. Particularly for people who are working. For people who need a schedule where they don't have a lot of travel time available to them."

The college also said the Pittston Center will give a boost to the area.

"Pittston has made remarkable progress," Leary said. "I say its model for a small city on how they can basically have this renaissance."

M&T Bank donated this space to LCCC.

Classes will start here on August 27.