Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Jackman Golf Tournament

Posted 6:48 pm, August 16, 2018, by

The Jackman Memorial Golf Tournament begins the HS Fall sports season.  You couldn't ask for a better start. Wallenpaupack's Alex Pillar birdied the difficult 18th hole to win the tournament (67), by one stroke over Troy Kelleher of Abington Heights.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s