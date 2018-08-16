Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Does It Really Work: RapidBath

Posted 8:03 pm, August 16, 2018, by , Updated at 03:56PM, August 16, 2018

The maker of the RapidBath claims it will completely transform your dog bathing experience into a cleaner, calmer, healthier experience in just three minutes or less. No bottles, scrubbing or pre-wetting needed. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s