Crane Collapse Snarls Little League Traffic

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A road closure miles away is causing a slow go for drivers heading to the Little League World Series.

Over the past 24 hours, thousands of drivers have found themselves sitting in a line of traffic headed into Sunbury.

Many of these drivers tell us they had planned to use Route 15. PennDOT closed about five miles of Route 15 near the Union and Snyder County line after a crane crashed down onto a bridge near Winfield on Tuesday.

Now that most of the crane is gone, the next step for workers will be to remove two damaged beams.

PennDOT is unsure how the crane fell but tell us the main focus is to safely get the road back open.

While crews work to repair damage, PennDOT has set up several detours around the road.

There was a line of traffic in front of Pelican Snowballs in Upper Augusta.

Jade Boetsch tells us this is the first time busier is not better for her business.

"The people who want to come here aren't going to want to come here because they don't want to deal with the traffic, and the people who are sitting don't want to get out traffic because they just want to get to where they are going," Boetsch said.

Kevin Anderson and his family are from Dillsburg and they're headed to the Little League World Series opening day.

"This is the detour they gave us 'cause (Route) 15 is all closed. On the first day of Little League?" Anderson laughed.

PennDOT tells us they hope to have the road open by Saturday.

