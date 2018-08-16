× Summertime Twist on Thanksgiving Tradition: Annual ‘Pantry Raid’ Hitting the Road Early

It’s a summertime twist on a holiday tradition. Rock 107’s Prospector’s Pantry Raid, that usually happens near Thanksgiving, is happening in August.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the two-day event and explained the date change.

The project involves a massive, street legal shopping cart that brings attention to collecting food and monetary donations for the CEO Weinberg Food Bank.

Rock 107, Ken Pollock Auto Group, and Gerrity’s Supermarkets have teamed up to help stock the shelves at area food banks.

All of the food and cash collected is given to food banks across northeastern Pennsylvania.

How the project works

The giant shopping cart will be driving across our area on Thursday, August 16 and Friday, August 17. It’ll make stops at various Gerrity’s locations in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.

Head here to track the massive shopping cart and find out which stores it’ll be rolling into this week.