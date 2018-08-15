Watching Rising River Levels in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST PITTSTON, Pa. -- While most creeks and streams are starting to recede, concern is now shifting to the Susquehanna River which is near or past flood stage in some spots.

There are a few road closures in the West Pittston area. Police say they are closing the streets right now just as a precaution.

We also traveled to West Nanticoke where the river is creeping across Route 11.

Only one lane of Route 11 in West Nanticoke is open. PennDOT will shut the whole road down if the water gets higher @WNEP pic.twitter.com/UrrvijrZpl — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) August 15, 2018

PennDOT has closed one lane of traffic and says it will shut down the whole road if the water gets any worse.

We spoke to a man who owns a transportation business near the flooding in West Nanticoke. He had to move some of his vehicles to higher ground.

"We moved about 20 of our vehicles last evening as precautionary and it was a long night. We've been checking the river level every half hour and hopefully, I think we're going to be OK," said Dobbs Transportation owner Brian Suder.

The Susquehanna River at Wilkes-Barre is predicted to crest at 29 feet sometime Wednesday.

