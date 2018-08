× Tunkhannock Runners-up in Little League Softball World Series

PORTLAND — The girls from Tunkhannock are Little League Softball World Series runners-up.

The all-star team from Tunkhannock took on a team from Wheelersburg, Ohio Wednesday night in Portland in the championship game.

The community gathered at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock for a viewing party.

In the end, the girls from Tunkhannock came up short, losing to Ohio 3-0.

Congrats, Tigers, on an amazing season!