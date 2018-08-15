Stroudsburg returns Quarterback Sherwin Stewart and a healthy Wide Receiver Ben Pembleton to a team that went 8-3 last season. The Mountaineers have another tough schedule but they should be up for another 8-9 win season.
Stroudsburg Super 16 Team #14.
-
Super 16: 2018 Football Countdown Rankings
-
Super 16 Team #15: Scranton Prep Cavaliers
-
Super 16 Team #16: Schuylkill Haven Hurricanes
-
Extreme Flag Football League Thriving In Monroe County
-
Restaurant Temporarily Closed Due to Smoke Conditions in Monroe County
-
-
After Almost Losing a Leg, Marc Ranaudo Returns for ESU
-
Williams Valley softball
-
Purple Flags Popping Up in Downtown Stroudsburg
-
Armstrong Takes Over Head Coaching Duties For Riverside Football Team
-
Paving Project in Stroudsburg Slows Traffic
-
-
‘Age of the Downloadable Gun’ Blocked in Pennsylvania
-
Kaden Zimorowicz: The 10-Year-Old All-American
-
Business Owner Accused of Setting Fire to Jewelry Store