Stroudsburg Super 16 Team #14.

Stroudsburg returns Quarterback Sherwin Stewart and a healthy Wide Receiver Ben Pembleton to a team that went 8-3 last season.  The Mountaineers have another tough schedule but they should be up for another 8-9 win season.

