× New Flights to Pittsburgh Planned

WB/SCR. INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — A new airline is offering service to and from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Officials announced Wednesday that Southern Airways Express will fly nonstop to and from Pittsburgh twice a day on weekdays.

On weekends, there will be one flight in each direction.

The new service starts September 5, the same day Regional Sky is terminating the same route.