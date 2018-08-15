× New Albany Cleanup Underway after Weeks of Flooding

NEW ALBANY, Pa. — A single sweeper sweeping up dirt in the road in New Albany is a reminder of the flood that sent water rushing up to doorsteps in Bradford County.

“My wife woke me up and says, ‘look out the front window,’ and there was already water in front of our place. Ten minutes later we evacuated to my vehicle,” Michael Watkins recalled.

Watkins and other flood victims spent the day cleaning up.

For Jeremy Friedlander and the rest of the River Valley Waste Management, the job was collecting dumpsters carried away by the flooding. a few are still missing.

“I am going to make a flood watch list. Whichever ones are close to a flood area I will ask my customers if they see water coming from the dumpsters to call us we will come out and move them,” Friedlander said.

As PennDOT crews work on damaged parts of Route 220, they set up detours for drivers.

South of New Albany, PennDOT has closed a 13-mile stretch of Route 220.

A 100-mile detour has been set up for drivers to follow.

This road closure gives Michael Mergen plenty of time to sweep up the glass and nails left by the flood.

“Just to clean up my town after this happened, I know it is supposed to rain all week and it’ll come right back but I just figured I would clean it up,” said Mergen.

People in New Albany admit it will be a long road to recovery but they will do their best to get back to normal.

