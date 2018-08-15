× Little League Complex Prepares for Games

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — With flooding across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, the grounds crew at the Little League World Series complex is making the most out of this sunny day.

In just 24 hours, Volunteer Stadium will be filled with fans. This crew is making sure the field is ready for opening day.

“We have an army of fans to make sure the fields are ready to go, so we’re ready. Our fields are ready. We’re ready to go,” Brian McClintock said.

With the teams already in South Williamsport, Little League’s Brian McClintock tells us the practice fields have been a concern.

“Practicing has been tough, really. The practice time the teams have, that’s been a little less time. We’ve been finding ways to get the kids ready to go.”

Logan Lama, 13, from Rhode Island says he’s ready to play rain or shine.

“Our whole entire team is really excited for this. This is a great experience for us. We’ve all been dreaming about this moment for a long time. It’s going to be fun,” Lama said.

The big hill behind Lamade Stadium is already drying up. Kids shouldn’t get too muddy if they decided to go cardboard sledding.

“I didn’t realize that the nice beautiful grass over here is muddy so I’m going to have to check in the hotel and get them cleaned up before the parade,” Tracy Coulucci said.

Coulucci traveled from Rhode Island to cheer on her son Anthony.

“This is unbelievable, exciting to see that field. To know my little guy is going to be on it tomorrow is amazing, absolutely amazing,” Coulucci said.

The Grand Slam Parade in Williamsport steps off at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Opening ceremonies start at 11 a.m. Thursday and the first game is scheduled for 1 p.m.