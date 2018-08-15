Abington Heights and Scranton Prep will renew their rivalry in girls and boys soccer. While, the Lakeland boys and the Valley View girls will attempt to muscle their way to the top as the Lackawanna Soccer League is ready for another season.
Lackawanna League soccer preview
-
Lackawanna League Soccer Media Day
-
Field of Dreams All-Star Games
-
Several Local Youth Tennis Players Earn Titles At Little Mo State Qualifier In Philadelphia
-
Pinstripe Pals Winners
-
Robert Spagna Championships
-
-
SWB RailRiders Working Their Way Back Into The IL North Race
-
Billy McKinney on RailRiders’ Success
-
Lakeland Baseball
-
Riverside vs Mid Valley softball
-
Old Forge vs Lakeland baseball
-
-
Mid Valley vs Dunmore softball
-
Jose Canseco stops by PNC Field
-
From Shikellamy To State College Dunn Is Playing With The Spikes