Lackawanna County to Close Juvenile Detention Center

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lackawanna County will soon close its juvenile detention center.

Commissioners voted last week to turn the 24-hour detention center into a processing center.

After juveniles are processed at the building on North Washington Avenue in Scranton, they will be sent to one of two detention centers in other areas.

The commissioners decided to close the county’s juvenile detention center to save money.

No employees will lose their jobs. They will eventually move to Lackawanna County’s new central court building set to open next year.