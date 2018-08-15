Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Lackawanna County to Close Juvenile Detention Center

Posted 9:12 pm, August 15, 2018, by , Updated at 09:10PM, August 15, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lackawanna County will soon close its juvenile detention center.

Commissioners voted last week to turn the 24-hour detention center into a processing center.

After juveniles are processed at the building on North Washington Avenue in Scranton, they will be sent to one of two detention centers in other areas.

The commissioners decided to close the county’s juvenile detention center to save money.

No employees will lose their jobs. They will eventually move to Lackawanna County’s new central court building set to open next year.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s