Governor Tours Flood Damage in Bradford County

NEW ALBANY, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf traveled to Bradford County Wednesday afternoon to see what the state can do to help flood victims there.

People who live in New Albany told the governor they’ve never seen anything like it the flood waters came up from the creek and took homes with it.

In New Albany this afternoon with @PEMADirector to talk to residents and see the damage from this week’s flash flooding firsthand. We are continuing to coordinate with local emergency management through the cleanup process. pic.twitter.com/TlXt58pDnf — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) August 15, 2018

Governor Wolf says the bulk of the state’s effort is trying to get the federal government to help them with the funds, but because so much of the state is dealing with flooding problems, he says there has to be a way state government can help too.

“It’s devastating,” the governor said. “We’re talking to the families who have been affected. Nature has a way of doing some really damaging things. This is terrible.”

After the tour through the flood zone, Governor Wolf says he’s going to work with other state officials to try to come up with a plan to help the people in New Albany.