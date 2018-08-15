Bridge Work Creates Detours in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG — Drivers heading south on the 7th Street Bridge in Stroudsburg have to find another way around.

PennDOT closed this lane of the bridge while maintenance work is being done.

“Well, this bridge was closed for two years before so two weeks is going to be a holiday,” said Jay Fusciardi, Stroudsburg.

According to PennDOT, crews are putting a coating on the bridge to seal the deck.

The bridge is only a few years old but a PennDOT spokesperson says this coating will help preserve it.

“That’s surprising because you think they would have thought of that when they were doing the bridge, but who knows,” said Bill Cullen, Stroudsburg.

Some drivers we spoke to say while the bridge work will be a little bit of an inconvenience, at least there are a lot of signs letting drivers know where they can and cannot go.

“It’s gonna be difficult but it’s fairly well marked when you get off Route 80. Anyone who doesn’t know where they are going is probably gonna get off Route 80. It’s pretty well marked when they come out on that other side and it’s a pretty easy detour, actually,” said Cullen.

During the two week project, drivers will be detoured onto Route 611, Main Street and Route 191. Tractor trailers will be detoured onto Route 611, Dreher Avenue and Interstate 80.

“It’s an inconvenience but apparently it’s something that needs to be done,” said Ron Wilson, East Stroudsburg.

PennDOT asks drivers to use caution in this area, especially at night while the work is being done.