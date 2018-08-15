6-Year-Old Orders $300 Worth of Toys on Amazon Without Her Parents Knowing

OGDEN, Utah -- A Utah girl took advantage of "one-click" ordering on Amazon and bought $300 worth of toys without her parents knowing, according to KSTU.
Caitlin's mom recently bought her a Barbie on Amazon for her birthday and let the girl track the package.
When she left Caitlin unattended on Amazon, she purchased some more birthday gifts and chose overnight shipping.
The following day, the delivery truck pulled up at their home in Utah.
"They just started unloading box after box after box," Caitlin's cousin, Riah Diyaolu, told BuzzFeed.
Caitlin's mother said she is returning the packages. She also revoked Caitlin's internet privileges for one month.
3 comments
John Harrison
When I was six in 1965, of course there was no such thing as Internet! Cause if there was,and if I did what that young girl did,my parents would’ve went upside my head!!!
Karen Lance
this is what happens when parents dont watch their kids…lol
lickerblisters
And this is suppose to be funny? How about 300 spankings? (And no, I’m not a priest!)