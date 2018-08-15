Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Community groups, marching bands, and the 16 teams competing in the Little League World Series made their way down a portion of West Fourth Street in Williamsport Wednesday afternoon for the 14th annual Grand Slam Parade.

For thousands of fans this parade in Williamsport is a sure sign it's time to play ball.

"Everybody was out here in chairs and trying to set up really early. Everyone is really excited. It's nice to have something for the community like this," said Erica Bame of Williamsport.

Bame comes to the parade every year with her family.

"My son is 6. He's never been over to the parade or anything like this so it's time to introduce him to what his hometown has to offer," Bame added.

Kale Bame knew there would be candy at the parade. It seems that may be all he needed to hear to come.

"I've always wanted to come to the Little League World Series," said Lee Talley.

Talley traveled with his two friends from Texas to see the games.

"The three of us came together. We put our money together and here we are. We came all the way from Beaumont, Texas. It took us two days to get here," said Talley.

"We're working on our bucket list. It's a lot of fun. We've enjoyed it so far waiting for the games to start," said Tal Smith of Texas.

The Little League World Series games continue into next week in South Williamsport.