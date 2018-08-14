Video Captures Bear Walking Into Connecticut Liquor Store

Check River, Stream Levels Near You

BRISTOL, Conn. -- It was a close call Monday after a black bear walked into a liquor store in Bristol, according to WTIC.

The bear walked into Crazy Bruce's Discount Liquors on Route 6. The black bear made it through the front door, but an employee managed to lock the inside door so the bear couldn't get into the actual store.

According to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, there have been 153 reported bear sightings in Bristol in the last year.

