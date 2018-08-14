Tunkhannock Advances to Championship Game in Little League Softball World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND -- The Tunkhannock Little League Softball team is headed to the championship game of the World Series.

Representing the East, the team from Pennsylvania took on the home team from Lake Oswego, Oregon Tuesday night in the Little League Softball World Series semifinals.

In the top of the second inning, Tunkhannock trailed Oregon 3-0. Hannah James singled on a ground ball to right field, bringing home Sydney Huff. Tunkhannock cut the lead to 3-1.

The next batter, Ella McNeff, doubled on a fly ball to center field. Two more runs scored, tying the game at 3.

Paige Marabell drove in two more runs in the top of the fourth to extend the lead to 5-3.

Pennsylvania goes on to win it 6-4.

The girls from Tunkhannock will take on a team from Wheelersburg, Ohio in the championship game set for 10 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday.