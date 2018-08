Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TREMONT, Pa. -- Neighbors in part of Schuylkill County devastated by flooding aired their concerns Tuesday night.

About 150 people packed a borough meeting in Tremont.

The borough was hit by flooding for the third time in as many weeks.

Neighbors say they'd like to see an early warning system put into place.

Officials in Tremont say missionary groups will be coming to help rebuild homes lost in the flooding.