MONTROSE, Pa. -- People living in the northern tier who are already reeling from record rainfall are getting pummeled again.

The rain flooded streets in Montrose in Susquehanna County Tuesday night including the area of Route 29 and Ridge Road

On Church Street, storm drains overflowed spilling water into the streets.

The rain has been coming down hard in these communities for most of the evening.