× Red Cross Opening Shelters for Flooding Victims in Northern Tier

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — The American Red Cross is opening shelters in the northern tier for people forced from their homes by flooding.

The Red Cross is opening an overnight shelter at Tunkhannock High School because of rising water levels on the Susquehanna River in Wyoming County.

The shelter is expected to be open by 11 p.m. Tuesday and will stay open overnight.

In Susquehanna County, a shelter at Montrose High School will also remain open overnight. The Red Cross said about a half dozen people were at the shelter at the time of this posting.

A shelter in Towanda in Bradford County will also remain open overnight.