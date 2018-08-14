Part of I-81 in Lackawanna County to Close for Flood Damage Repairs
SCRANTON, Pa. — One lane of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County will be down to one lane for the next three days to repair flooding damage and clear drainage ditches.
Interstate 81 north between exit 182 (Davis Street/Montage Mountain Road) and exit 184 (River Street) will be down to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday, according to PennDOT.
Rain on Monday led to heavy runoff onto the highway in Lackawanna County.
41.424407 -75.609968