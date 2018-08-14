× Part of I-81 in Lackawanna County to Close for Flood Damage Repairs

SCRANTON, Pa. — One lane of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County will be down to one lane for the next three days to repair flooding damage and clear drainage ditches.

Interstate 81 north between exit 182 (Davis Street/Montage Mountain Road) and exit 184 (River Street) will be down to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday, according to PennDOT.

Rain on Monday led to heavy runoff onto the highway in Lackawanna County.

It’s a little tough to see, but water continues to pour down the mountain, overflowing the drain pipe along I-81. We’ve got to address it now or we will pay for it later. Crews are getting set up right now. pic.twitter.com/47veQvZ0OV — James May (@JamesEMay4) August 14, 2018

Here’s a look at why we’re closing one lane on I-81. The shoulder is beginning to undermine and will eventually continue under the driving lane if not addressed immediately. pic.twitter.com/O6dvfQOM53 — James May (@JamesEMay4) August 14, 2018

41.424407 -75.609968