Flooding Buckles Road in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, Pa. -- The flooding problems continue in Lackawanna County Tuesday morning.

The Lackawanna River, where it meets Lonesome Road in Old Forge, is one of the big trouble spots.

The river spilled over its banks, flooding this part of Old Forge. The river went from one foot deep to 15 feet deep in just a few hours Monday afternoon.

The river began to drop after that spike late Monday night. Officials in Old Forge declared a state of emergency on Monday.

Muddy and fierce... the Lackawanna River roars through Old Forge. pic.twitter.com/mryc4mWCmk — Andy Palumbo (@AndyPalumbo_) August 14, 2018

Police said several roads in the borough are underwater, including Lonesome Road, Moosic Road, Sibley Avenue, and Oak Street.

That doesn't mean the problems here are over. The river remains dangerously high.

Several streets in Old Forge remain closed Tuesday morning. Detours are in place. The river levels are the highest since 2006.

According to the Old Forge Borough Facebook page, the advice is to stay home and stay safe.

While the river here is very high and very dangerous, it is still below the all-time record crest of 20 feet back in 1955.

Lackawanna River full, Lonesome Road in Old Forge buckled by flood. pic.twitter.com/cFATkCzVed — Andy Palumbo (@AndyPalumbo_) August 14, 2018