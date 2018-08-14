Flash Flooding Washes Away New Albany Library

WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Releases Grand Jury Report Detailing Sexual Abuse in Catholic Church
Posted 8:55 am, August 14, 2018

NEW ALBANY, Pa. -- A community library in Bradford County is heavily damaged.

Flash flooding washed away the New Albany Community Library building Tuesday morning along Route 220.

There is no word if anyone was inside at the time.

The library is no stranger to flooding. Earlier this month, it was hit with flash flooding.

