Flash Flooding Washes Away New Albany Library

NEW ALBANY, Pa. -- A community library in Bradford County is heavily damaged.

Flash flooding washed away the New Albany Community Library building Tuesday morning along Route 220.

There is no word if anyone was inside at the time.

The library is no stranger to flooding. Earlier this month, it was hit with flash flooding.

