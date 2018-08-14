Crews Conduct Water Rescues in Susquehanna County

WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Releases Grand Jury Report Detailing Sexual Abuse in Catholic Church
Posted 12:19 pm, August 14, 2018

HALLSTEAD,  Pa. -- Crews conducted several water rescues as a creek overflowed Tuesday in Susquehanna County.

Several vehicles got stuck when water covered New York Avenue. Rescue crews used boats to get the people trapped in their vehicles to safety.

People living along New York Avenue said the water came up fast.

Some homes had water halfway up the first floor.

The Susquehanna County commissioners have declared a county-wide disaster emergency.

Red Cross shelters are being established at Montrose High School and Blue Ridge High School.

