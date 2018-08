× Crane Collapse in Union County Closes Route 15

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crane came crashing down in Union County Tuesday night.

Officials say the crane collapsed in Union Township near Winfield along the Union and Snyder county line.

There were no injuries reported, but county officials said a metal beam is blocking both lanes of Route 15.

It is not clear if the weather played a role.

A detour is set up using Park Road.