Bradford, Wyoming Counties Drying Out after Flooding

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — From flooded basements, roads closed, and a horse farm evacuated, the nonstop rain has caused plenty of problems across Wyoming and Bradford Counties.

There were flooded roads near Nicholson and waterfalls along Route 6 just outside Laceyville. The rain that didn’t let up created all sorts of delays as roads were closed throughout Bradford and Wyoming Counties.

“Route 92 was closed this morning and they decided to err on the safe side and keep us off the roads for a while,” said Bill Mikollen of Nicholson.

Natasia Brewer tells Newswatch 16 water rushed into her basement near Laceyville.

“It is just unbelievable and hopefully, the sun comes out. It’s devastating. It is terrible.”

In Wyoming County, the Tunkhannock Creek spilled into nearby farms.

James Brown tells Newswatch 16 he had to move his horses to higher ground just as the sun was beginning to rise.

“Police come along and says, ‘You got to go,’ and I said, ‘I am not going anywhere without my horses.’ And he says, ‘How is that going to work?’ And I said, ‘I am going to drive across and go through the floodwaters and we are going to hook them behind the truck and lead them over,'” said Brown.

Brown says the area that was a horse pasture is now completely under water.

“There’s about 15 acres in this field and there’s about 10 of it that is underwater or maybe even more because this water has gone down a lot.”

Brown tells Newswatch 16 his horses are now safe, and hopefully, dry at a farm in Susquehanna County. He’s not sure when they can come back to their home outside Tunkhannock.