Bracing for More Rain in Columbia County

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- Communities in Columbia County are bracing for more rain as several counties deal with flash flooding.

Many areas are still under a flood watch or warning.

Many in Bloomsburg are still in a shelter Tuesday morning after Fishing Creek came over its banks hard and fast.

The Red Cross volunteers set up the shelter at the Columbia-Montour Area Vocational Technical School.

An emergency siren was sounded for evacuations Monday.

Fishing Creek back in its banks in Bloomsburg. With storms in today's forecast, officials hoping it stays there.

Police and fire crews called for people in the west end of town to leave their homes and head to higher ground.

Folks say that water came up shockingly fast.

"When she came home, the water was down. It went down a foot. She was home an hour and a half and it went up two and a half feet," explained Paul Polk of Bloomsburg.

In addition to this area, the fairgrounds are also underwater and Route 11 was impassable as well.