Aftermath of Flash Flooding in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. -- Schuylkill County was one of the hardest hit places with water rushing down streets and into homes.

In Pottsville, Progress Avenue was covered with water on Monday. By Tuesday morning, the water receding leaving a muddy mess behind.

Pottsville's fire chief asked us to pass along this number 570-622-5900. That's the number to call if you live in the City of Pottsville and dealt with basement flooding.

Many neighbors in Tremont are expected to continue to clean up their yards and homes Tuesday morning. People living around Spring Street are dealing with yet another wet mess in just a few weeks.

Boats. Not cars...parked on some streets in Port Carbon after flash flooding hit here. What’s it like in your neighborhood today after so much rain?! @WNEP @WNEPWeather pic.twitter.com/0vT8rDAV8E — Ryan Leckey (@RyanLeckey) August 14, 2018

Spring Creek spilled over its banks and into the first floor of many homes, wrecking furniture, carpet, and even some furnances.

Flood waters are slowly receding here. For neighbors including John Giebler, this is the third time his family had to clean up their home because of flooding, and they just moved in about a month ago.

"I put everything I had into this home. Now, I'm broke. I lost everything, three cars during the first flood. Starting to recover, now this happened. This is worse than the first one," said Giebler.

Since more rain may be on the way and possible flooding, emergency crews in Tremont have been working to clear debris from the creeks near bridges.

At last check with emergency crews, no one was hurt. State officials are here checking out the damage. As you may remember, the governor was here surveying the damage during the last time flash flooding hit. Neighbors hope this is the last time.